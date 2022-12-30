SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Cut by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

