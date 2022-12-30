SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 801.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 46,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

