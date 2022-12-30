SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $38.75. 114,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,989. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

