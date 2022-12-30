Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Short Interest Down 87.9% in December

Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spetz Trading Down 16.7 %

DBKSF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Spetz has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Spetz Company Profile

Spetz Inc, a technology company, operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace that connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and the United States. The company was formerly known as DigiMax Global Inc and changed its name to Spetz Inc in December 2022.

