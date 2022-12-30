Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $262.47

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.47 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 272.40 ($3.29). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 263.20 ($3.18), with a volume of 382,924 shares changing hands.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.