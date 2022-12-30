Square Token Price Tops $27.44 on Top Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $27.44 or 0.00166385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $56.76 million and $1.01 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 27.25549876 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,046,599.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

