Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Several equities analysts have commented on SCS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $793.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

