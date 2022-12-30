Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.53 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $60.53 million and $2.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,598.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00404252 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021112 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.48 or 0.00876436 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00094305 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00588771 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00253750 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,233,035 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
