StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.
ObsEva Price Performance
Shares of OBSV opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
Institutional Trading of ObsEva
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
