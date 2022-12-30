StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

