StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio Price Performance
SESN stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.