StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SESN stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,850,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 126,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 72.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 441,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

