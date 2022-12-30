StockNews.com Upgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to “Buy”

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NHI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 240,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,433. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,177.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

