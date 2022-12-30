Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Update

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 282.5% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SENR remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

