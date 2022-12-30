Stratis Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Stratis has a total market cap of $56.05 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.57 or 0.07220840 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00030349 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066055 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056131 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024157 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007793 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,544,059 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
