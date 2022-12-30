Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.48 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,025 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,553,000 after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,698,000 after acquiring an additional 362,744 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 282,192 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,619. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

