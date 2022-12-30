Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,986 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $28.60. 263,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,173,539. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

