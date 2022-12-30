Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS COWZ traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,519 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

