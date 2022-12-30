Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. 311,093 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38.

