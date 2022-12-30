Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.80. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $416.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

