Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $36,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.69. 80,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,690. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

