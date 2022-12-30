Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,571. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

