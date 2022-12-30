Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.15. 1,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

