Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $17.50 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,745 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,505. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

