Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $25.49 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 158,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,444 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,636,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,116.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 132,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,312,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,506. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78.

