Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.10 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

