Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,194,000 after buying an additional 162,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.99. 34,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,498. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.96.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

