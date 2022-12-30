Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 10,498 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.76. 52,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,586. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

