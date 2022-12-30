Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,912 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

