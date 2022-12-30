Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,141 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,237. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

