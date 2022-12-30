Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 8,767 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,158. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.