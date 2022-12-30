Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $340.42

Streakk (STKK) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $340.42 or 0.02050049 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $711,987.85 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streakk has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 298.76900321 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $413,872.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

