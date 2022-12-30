Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $278,066.25 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $278,066.25 and approximately $14.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072433 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

