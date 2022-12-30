Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $323,674.14

Substratum (SUB) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $323,674.14 and approximately $26.55 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00074567 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

