Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 52.7% in December

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sumitomo stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 27,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,757. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

