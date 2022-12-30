Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.60

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 13071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Articles

