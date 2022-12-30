Summit Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,280 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,712 call options.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of SMMT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 51,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,655,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $932.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Stories

