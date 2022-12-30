Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $35.53 Average PT from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

