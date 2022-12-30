Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Surge Components Price Performance

Shares of SPRS stock remained flat at $3.13 on Thursday. Surge Components has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

See Also

