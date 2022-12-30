Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the November 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of SVNLY stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 134,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,452. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

