Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,050.0 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
Shares of SWSDF stock remained flat at $513.83 on Thursday. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $408.91 and a twelve month high of $664.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.02 and its 200-day moving average is $506.61.
Swiss Life Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SWSDF)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.