Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,050.0 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of SWSDF stock remained flat at $513.83 on Thursday. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $408.91 and a twelve month high of $664.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.02 and its 200-day moving average is $506.61.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

