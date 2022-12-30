Symbol (XYM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $864,289.39

Symbol (XYM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Symbol has a total market cap of $161.97 million and approximately $864,289.39 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

