Synapse 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.38 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Synapse has a total market cap of $96.23 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synapse has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00003215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

