Syscoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.43 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $75.45 million and $1.43 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,629.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00589313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00256130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00038755 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,904,450 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

