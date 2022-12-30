Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Table Trac Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TBTC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Table Trac has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.
About Table Trac
