Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TBTC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Table Trac has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

