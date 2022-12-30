Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of TISCY remained flat at $7.63 during midday trading on Friday. Taisei has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

