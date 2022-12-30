TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 92,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,207,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TAL shares. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

About TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.