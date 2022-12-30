Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 225 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 195.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 484,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,557,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $152.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

