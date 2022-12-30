Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 355 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

STLD stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.87. 14,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,799. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.