Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.68.

C stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.23. 193,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,781,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

