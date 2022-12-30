Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $56.66. 24,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,793. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.