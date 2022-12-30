Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.58. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 1,329,173 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $432.47 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
