Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.58. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 1,329,173 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $432.47 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

